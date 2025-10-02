Russia will earn about $1.2 bln on uranium sales to the US — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is the second largest uranium supplier to the United States and expects to earn about $1.2 bln on such deliveries in 2025, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Russia is not the largest uranium supplier to the US, the head of state said. An American-European company takes the lead and delivers about 60% of nuclear fuel to the American market. "Russia nevertheless is the second supplier of uranium to the US market; we deliver about 25%," Putin said.

Russia earned about $800 mln on such supplies in 2024, the head of state said. "During the first half of this year, we sold uranium worth more than $800 mln. I think it will be more than $1 bln according to results of 2025 - about $1.2 bln," the head of state added.