Russian Cabinet extends economic counter-sanctions until December 31, 2027

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian government extended the term of special economic measures in the foreign economic activity sphere, with the text of the relevant document available with TASS.

According to the signed decree of the government, export and import restrictions for individual kinds of goods, raw materials and equipment are extended for two years more, until the end of 2027.

The Cabinet also extended for two years the restrictions on imports of seeds of certain agricultural crops from unfriendly countries. According to the document, this refers to seeds of potatoes, wheat, meslin, rye, barley, corn, soybeans, colza, sunflower and sugar beet.