Bitcoin price hit $120,000

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has risen above $120,000 for the first time since August 14, 2025 according to Binance platform data.

The Bitcoin price gained 2.03% and reached as high as $120,095.

It dropped later to $120,001, up 1.83%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.