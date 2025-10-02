Telegram’s AI laboratory in Kazakhstan to go live this year

ASTANA, October 2. /TASS/. An artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory for the Telegram messenger in Kazakhstan may start functioning in Astana this year upon the full start of the Alem.AI center, Acting Deputy Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Rostislav Konyashkin told reporters.

"The technical opening has been today. Filling is now underway in the Alem.AI center, meaning that offices are already inside and companies will start relocating gradually. The full start of functioning of the center is planned by the end of this year, and the Telegram laboratory will also be present as part of this launch," the official said.

"They [Telegram] are anticipated to bring increasingly more countries into a decentralized and blockchain technology-based system of artificial intelligence support. And Kazakhstan, as country that joined this initiative among the first ones in particular, appreciates Pavel [Durov] that he is confident in us as the country in terms of joint development and partnership," Konyashkin added.

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov announced earlier at the Digital Bridge forum in Astana that the Telegram laboratory will be opened in the Alem.AI center, with its first project to be the work with a supercomputer on Nvidia chips, launched in Kazakhstan this year. The technology will enable the people to use AI functions confidentially, transparently and efficiently, he added.