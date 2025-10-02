Russia’s international reserves up $0.7 bln over week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged up by $0.7 bln over the week and reached the all-time high $713.3 bln as of September 26, 2025, the Central Bank said.

"International reserves as of the close of business on September 26, 2025 stood at $713.3 bln, having increased over the week by $0.7 bln or by 0.1%, mainly as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator informed.

Reserves totaled $712.6 bln as of September 19.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.