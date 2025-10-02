Silver price surpasses $48 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 2, 2011

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contract for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $48 per troy ounce for the first time since May 2, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 04:12 p.m. Moscow time (01:12 p.m. GMT), the silver price was $48.01 per troy ounce (+1.45%).

By 04:27 p.m. Moscow time (01:27 p.m. GMT), the silver price slowed down growth and amounted to $47.87 per troy ounce (+1.163%).

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contract for delivery in December 2025 on the Comex exchange was at $3,917.9 (+0.68%).