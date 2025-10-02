MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The staff of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has reached "full understanding" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts present at the site, the facility’s Director Yury Chernichuk told Rossiya-24.

"Regarding the technical side, we have full understanding with the [IAEA] experts. All necessary information to confirm that the plant is in a safe technical condition, in terms of nuclear and radiation safety, is provided to them, and they transmit it to the agency. To date, around 320 agency statements regarding the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been made. From a technical standpoint, they are functioning correctly," Chernichuk said.

However, he noted that "the political statements made by Mr. [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi and the agency do not fully reflect the current reality on the ground."

Since September 2022, IAEA mission experts have been permanently stationed at the plant. The composition of the mission is regularly updated. Due to several attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to disrupt the rotation of inspectors, it is now conducted through Russian territory rather than Ukraine. Earlier, Chernichuk announced that the next rotation of the 31st group of agency inspectors would take place in the coming days.