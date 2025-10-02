Hungary faces 'coordinated attacks' over Russian energy supplies — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 2. /TASS/. Budapest has faced "coordinated attacks" from the European Commission and several EU countries, including Germany and Croatia, aimed at forcing Hungary to abandon purchases of Russian energy resources, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.

"According to the Prime Minister, Hungary faced coordinated attacks from several directions, including Croatia, Germany, and the European Commission, while domestic opposition parties also urged alignment with Brussels on sanctions and energy policy. Despite this, he emphasized that Hungary’s position remains consistent: The country will not accept Ukraine’s EU accession and rejects the idea of being drawn into war," Secretary of State for International Communications and Relations in Orban’s office Zoltan Kovacs wrote on his X social media page, citing Orban.

Brussels is seeking to compel Hungary and Slovakia to abandon Russian energy supplies. Budapest continues to receive the majority of its oil from Russia via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, and natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline and its continuation through Bulgaria and Serbia.