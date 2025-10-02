Price of Brent oil down below $65 per barrel on London’s ICE, first time since June 6

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2025 delivery has fallen below $65 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since June 6, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 12:46 Moscow time (9:46 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was down 0.73% to $64.47 per barrel.

By 1:00 p.m. Moscow time (10:00 p.m. GMT), Brent had slowed its decline and traded at $64.97 per barrel (-0.58%). The price of futures contract of WTI crude oil for November 2025 delivery was down 0.62% at $61.4 per barrel.