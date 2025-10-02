Attempts to seize Russian assets won’t go unanswered — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia will not overlook attempts by European countries to confiscate its assets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated while talking to reporters.

"Everyone must understand that this will not remain without response," he said.

"Of course, Russia will respond by protecting its interests in measurable terms and by ensuring that those engaged in these unlawful steps face legal and other possible accountability," the Kremlin Spokesman cautioned.

The European Union is discussing the possibility of using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to fund Kiev, potentially amounting to 210 bln euros. The EU leaders have already instructed the European Commission to carry out a detailed analysis of the risks of such a measure. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin supports a loan to Ukraine backed by Russian assets.

However, Belgium, host to the Euroclear platform where up to 95% of assets are stored, firmly rejected this idea. Brussels fears financial dangers tied not only to declining trust in the European currency, but also to the potential seizure of Belgian assets worldwide as a result of Russian-initiated claims for compensation for illegally taken funds.