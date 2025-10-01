Gold price hits new all-time high, exceeding $3,900 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with delivery in December 2025 hit a new all-time high, rising above $3,900 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to trading data.

As of 5:05 a.m. Moscow time (2:05 a.m. GMT), the price of gold was $3,902.4 per troy ounce (up 0.24%).

As of 5:09 a.m. Moscow time (2:05 a.m. GMT), the price of gold accelerated growth and reached $3,904.1 per troy ounce (up 0.28%).

By 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (2:50 a.m. GMT), gold price had slowed to $3,894.30 per troy ounce (up 0.03%).

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil futures with delivery in December 2025 on London's ICE fell 0.06% to $66.11 per barrel. WTI crude oil futures with delivery in November fell 1.05% to $62.44 per barrel.