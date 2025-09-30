Russian Cabinet bans gasoline export until year-end

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian government introduced gasoline and diesel fuel export restrictions until the end of this year, the Cabinet said on its Telegram channel.

"A new decree extended the temporary ban on motor gasoline exports outside the country. It will be in effect until December 31, 2025 inclusive and covers all the exporters, including direct producers," the Cabinet said.

"One more decree introduces the ban on exports of diesel fuel, marine fuel oil and other gasoils, including purchased on the exchange," the government said.

The Cabinet continues working to maintain stable situation in the domestic fuel market.

"Restrictions will come into force from the day following the day of promulgation and will be in effect until December 31, 2025 inclusive. The ban does not apply to supplies made by direct producers of mentioned types of fuel," the government said.