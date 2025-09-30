Bulgaria to stop Russian gas transit to Hungary, Slovakia by 2028 — Minister

BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. Bulgaria plans to stop buying Russian gas by the end of 2027, which will essentially mean the suspension of its transit for Hungary and Slovakia, Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said in an interview with the Politico news outlet.

"As an EU member state, Bulgaria aligns its actions with European legislation and policies, including the proposed phaseout [of Russian energy resources] by the end of 2027," the minister said.

"By 1 January 2028, Russian gas consumption across Europe is expected to be fully phased out," Stankov noted. "Hungary and Slovakia are not anticipated to face energy security challenges" because they will be able to find alternative routes for gas purchases, according to him.

Bulgaria is also engaged in "discussions with our colleagues from the region on opportunities for joint tenders for long-term contracts for US LNG passing through" the country, Stankov said. The possible scheme will go into effect starting next year, he added.

On September 19, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the Commission’s proposals for the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions. Specifically, they include the EU weaning itself off Russian LNG imports by January 2027 and measures against cryptocurrencies and banks.