Russia’s budget expenditure on defense in 2026 to remain at this year’s level — minister

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The total volume of Russia’s federal budget expenditures on defense in 2026 will remain at this year's level and will take into account new challenges to the country's security, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with TASS.

"Defense and security spending was based on the previous three-year budget. However, the new three-year plan certainly takes into account emerging additional tasks and challenges. Total spending in 2026 remains at a level comparable to 2025, though it is higher than the 2024 level," he said.

The defense budget also includes other functional sections related less to military defense than to ensuring the security of the country and its citizens as a whole, the minister noted. This refers to the development of counter-drone systems, the protection of critical infrastructure and border areas, enhanced transportation security, and cybersecurity, he added

Earlier, the Russian Finance Ministry submitted to the government a package of bills, including amendments to the 2025 budget law, and the 2026-2028 budget bill.