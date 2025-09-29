Platinum price on Nymex surpasses $1,600 first since April 2013

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for October 2025 delivery has surpassed $1,600 per troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) for the first time since April 1, 2013, according to trading data.

As of 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (2:30 a.m. GMT) the precious metal price was up by 0.15% at $1,637.5 per troy ounce. By 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) the price of platinum had extended gains to 0.21% at it traded at $1,638.5 per troy ounce.

The price of the precious metal has surged by 78.74% year-to-date, and by 14.52% since the beginning of September.