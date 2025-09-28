NEW YORK, September 28. /TASS/. The US administration has not yet decided on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for their subsequent transfer to Kiev, although Vladimir Zelensky has requested this, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, said in an interview with Fox News.

"Are we giving them the Tomahawks? Well, that decision has not been made," he said, referring to such deliveries.

"That’s going to be up to the President," Kellogg clarified, referring to the start of deliveries.

Earlier US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Washington administration is discussing the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to European allies for subsequent transfer to Kiev. Vance also noted that Trump would make the final decision.

About US weapons supplies to Kyiv

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had decided to continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe paid for the supplies. NATO will coordinate the process. On September 23, Trump noted that the US would continue to supply weapons to NATO countries so that they could use them at their discretion.

Moscow repeatedly stressed that the West's arms shipments to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian troops only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.

On September 26, the American news outlet Axios reported that Trump had previously refused a request to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles for subsequent transfer to Ukraine. The article noted that, according to the source, this was the only weapon system on the list that Trump refused to sell to European NATO countries in the interests of Ukraine. The news outlet article, as well as The Telegraph newspaper, states that Zelensky asked Washington to provide Kiev with Tomahawk missiles at a meeting with Trump in New York on September 23. Zelensky indirectly confirmed this information in an interview with Axios. He said he had asked Trump for a certain type of weapon not previously supplied to Ukraine, but did not specify what exactly. Zelensky claimed Trump responded, "We'll work on it."

Abou Tomahawk missile

The missile has a range of 2,500 km and can carry up to 450 kg of explosives. The US has never supplied weapons with such a range to Ukraine. Each missile costs approximately $2 million.