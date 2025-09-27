Earth's natural uranium reserves will last for century — IAEA

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Earth's known natural uranium reserves are sufficient to supply nuclear power plants throughout this century, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov told TASS.

"Uranium reserves depend on price. As [Rosatom CEO] Alexey Likhachev noted yesterday, nothing terrible or emergency will happen. You mine at one price, and you will mine at another. You can mine anywhere. The cost per kilowatt-hour will be the deciding factor. It won't be cheap; the price will be different. In other words, we will work normally for this century," he said during the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow.

According to him, uranium deposits are periodically discovered on the planet.

"We are finding more and more new [uranium] deposits. We are conducting the appropriate exploration. I don't see anything critical that will happen tomorrow," the IAEA deputy head said.