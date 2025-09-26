Silver price surpasses $46 per troy ounce on Comex first since May 2, 2011

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $46 per troy ounce for the first time since May 2, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 05:13 p.m. Moscow time (02:13 p.m. GMT), the silver price was $46.01 per troy ounce (+1.19%).

By 05:48 p.m. Moscow time (02:48 p.m. GMT), the silver price reached $45.94 per troy ounce (+1.03%).

The price of silver futures contract has risen 57.07% year-to-date and 12.9% since the beginning of September.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures contract for December 2025 delivery were was at $3,804.7 (up 0.79%), as of 5:48 p.m. Moscow time (02:48 p.m. GMT) at Comex.