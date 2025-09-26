China-Russia energy trade reaches $47.6 bln in 2025 — Vice Premier

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. The volume of China-Russia trade in energy resources reached $47.6 bln in January-August 2025, Vice Premier of the State Council of China Ding Xuexiang said.

"Trade in energy resources between the two countries continues to develop steadily. The volume of Russia-China energy trade in the first eight months of this year reached $47.6 bln, accounting for one-third of our bilateral merchandise turnover," he said.

He clarified that energy trade serves as ballast, stabilizing the overall trade turnover between the two countries. According to him, China and Russia have reached a "broad consensus" in the field of energy cooperation.