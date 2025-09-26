MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The areas adjacent to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been under increased attacks in recent weeks, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told the media at the Knowledge. First education marathon.

"Over the past few weeks, the situation with attacks on areas adjacent to the plant has also worsened," Likhachev said, responding to a TASS question about the situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

He noted that Russia has appealed to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to influence the Ukrainian authorities regarding this situation.