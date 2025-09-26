Goal of $300 bln for Russia-China trade by 2030 fully achievable — Reshetnikov

HANGZHOU, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and China have every capability to achieve the target of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $300 bln by 2030, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told journalists at the IV World Digital Trade Expo in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"We have a substantial volume of bilateral trade, which is balanced, despite fluctuations, roughly $120 bln on $120 bln," the minister said. "We have reached this plateau, and we will continue to grow steadily. Therefore, by 2030, a trade turnover of $300 bln - the target set by the leaders of our countries - is a fully attainable figure," he added.

According to Reshetnikov, this trade provides a foundation for the development of alternative systems of cooperation: Russia and China could organize clearing operations and conduct various forms of payments.