Russia fulfills energy export commitments to China responsibly — Novak

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. Russian suppliers are taking a responsible approach in fulfilling contractual obligations for energy deliveries to China, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said.

"Russia approaches the fulfillment of its energy supply contracts responsibly and plays a stabilizing role in global energy markets," he said at the session of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation, which opened at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

As Novak noted, Russia is prepared to step up both the pace and scope of cooperation in this area, despite the "growing economic fragmentation" worldwide.