Lukashenko mentions possible construction of nuclear plant in Belarus targeting Donbass

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke of the possibility of building a nuclear power plant in the eastern part of the country, with a focus on serving Donbass and Novorossiya.

"If a decision is made, we will immediately begin constructing a new station, if there is demand in western Russia and in the liberated regions," he said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. Lukashenko’s remarks were reported by the BelTA news agency.

Commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s proposal to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that financing is not a concern - if there is a consumer, it is not a problem. "Financing is not an issue at all. If there is a consumer who will use the electricity and pay the required tariff, it is absolutely not a problem," Putin said.