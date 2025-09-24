Federation Council ratifies protocol to Russia-Kyrgyzstan agreement on oil supplies

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of the parliament) has ratified the protocol amending the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in the supply of oil and petroleum products dated June 6, 2016.

The protocol was signed in St. Petersburg on December 20, 2024, to preserve current customs administration standards, according to an explanatory note to the bill.

The protocol provides for extension of the application of temporary periodic customs declarations for the supply of oil and petroleum products by pipeline transport, which is dictated by the technological features of the transportation process by this mode of transport and its customs administration.

The temporary application of the protocol from December 31, 2024 is due to the need to ensure, from January 1, 2025, the declaration of oil and oil products by filing a temporary declaration when they are exported from Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic by pipeline transport in accordance with indicative balances.