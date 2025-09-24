Outlook on Russian LNG exports for 2025 downgraded by 4.3 mln tons to 35.7 mln tons

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in 2025 could reach 35.7 mln tons, which is 4.3 mln tons lower than the Economic Development Ministry’s previous estimate, according to the revised socioeconomic development forecast for 2025 and the planning period of 2026-2028, a source familiar with the document's preparation told TASS.

In April, the ministry published a document according to which LNG exports in 2025 were expected to amount to 40 mln tons, according to the baseline forecast.

The new forecast for LNG exports for 2026 is 40.3 mln tons (previously 45.2 mln tons were expected), for 2027 - 46.9 mln tons (58.4 mln tons), for 2028 - 58.4 mln tons compared to the previously forecast 73.6 mln tons.