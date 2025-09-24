MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth is expected at 1.3% in 2026, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The draft budget is based on the baseline socioeconomic development forecast. The document assumes GDP will grow by 1.3% next year. Over the three-year period, it will increase by almost 7%, reaching approximately 276 trillion rubles in nominal terms," he said at a government meeting.

Meanwhile, from January to July 2025, Russia’s GDP grew by 1.1%, which is significantly better than that of a number of countries insisting on strengthening sanctions against Russia, the premier noted.