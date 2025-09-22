Gold price exceeds $3,775 per Troy ounce on Comex setting a new record

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with delivery in December 2025 has risen above $3,775 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) setting a new record high, according to trading data.

As of 8:09 p.m. Moscow time, the price of gold was $3,775.5 per troy ounce (up 1.51%). By 8:19 p.m. Moscow time, the price of gold had slowed to $3,774.7 per troy ounce (up 1.49%).

Earlier in the morning, the price of gold futures on the Comex exchange set a record high, rising above $3,750 per troy ounce. Also, this morning, the price of silver futures contracts with delivery in December 2025 on Comex exceeded $44 per troy ounce for the first time since August 22, 2011.