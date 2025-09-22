Saudi Arabian Energy Minister, OPEC Secretary General to attend Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Roscongress Foundation has published business program of Russian Energy Week (REW) 2025 international forum, which will be held in Moscow between October 15 and 17.

The forum will be attended by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Egypt's Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, among others, the organizers said.

"Russian Energy Week remains a key discussion platform for the most pressing trends in the modern fuel and energy sector. This year, participants will discuss key issues in the industry's development, new challenges, obstacles, and successes of joint efforts. The REW 2025 business program was developed taking into account the industry's demand for renewal and the development of new approaches in production," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by Roscongress.

Participants will discuss issues related to improving the efficiency of traditional energy resources, strategies for developing production and processing, and the potential of low-carbon energy, he added. Novak expressed confidence that the forum will strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between government agencies, corporations, and companies.