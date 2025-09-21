Zaporozhye NPP restart plan progresses successfully, including water, power supply issues

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye region/, September 21. /TASS/. The plan for the potential transition of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) into power generation mode is being successfully implemented, including addressing the most critical issues - ensuring sufficient water for reactor cooling and securing external energy supply, ZNPP Director Yuri Chernichuk told TASS.

"Work is proceeding across all elements of the plan. In areas such as staffing and licensing, progress is more visible. As for other aspects, they are not yet as obvious, but work is underway in every direction. This includes the most frequently discussed issues, including ensuring the plant’s power supply, maintaining the transmission lines required for generation, hydrotechnical facilities, and keeping water levels adequate for the plant’s operation. Work is being carried out across all these areas," Chernichuk said.

On February 18, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told TASS that, under his directive, a major program was being prepared for bringing ZNPP back online. He later noted that the state corporation had already drawn up a comprehensive plan for the phased commissioning of the plant, which is currently under review by the Russian government. At the same time, Likhachev emphasized that the program could only be carried out once military threats from Ukrainian forces are removed.