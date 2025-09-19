Russian stock indices in the red as trading closes on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 1.63% to 2,748.06 points after Friday's main trading session, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 2.12% to 1,0351.64 points. The yuan rose slightly to 11.7 rubles.

"The MOEX Index accelerated its decline towards the end of Friday, falling closer to 2,750 points. The European Commission adopted the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, with the new restrictions affecting the raw materials and banking sectors. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexey Zabotkin stated that the regulator does not consider a further reduction in the key rate a predetermined scenario, which also did not add to optimistic sentiments," noted Alexander Shepelev, an equity market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"On Friday, the leaders of growth were of MKB (+2.10%), Ozon (+1.68%), and Rostelecom (+0.56%), while the leaders of decline were Far-Eastern Shipping Company (-8.94%), M.Video (-5.17%), and Whoosh (-4.29%)," noted Nikita Stepanov, an analyst at FG Finam.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the ruble exchange rate on Monday is 82-85 rubles per US dollar and 11.5-11.9 rubles per Chinese yuan.

Freedom Finance Global estimates that the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on September 22. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan against the ruble is 82-84 rubles, 96-98 rubles, and 11.5-11.9 rubles, respectively.