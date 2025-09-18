Digital ruble is strong, reliable, and relevant for budgetary process — Siluanov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The digital ruble is just as strong and reliable as its traditional counterpart and holds significant potential for the budgetary process, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The digital ruble is absolutely strong and reliable, and it does not depend on commercial banks. We believe it is of particular interest for the budgetary process: traceability and control will be ensured at a high level," Siluanov said.

A day earlier, the Russian Treasury made its first salary payment in digital rubles, with State Duma Committee on Financial Market Chairman Anatoly Aksakov as the recipient.

The Finance Ministry clarified that budget-related payments in digital rubles will only be made if recipients wish so.

Starting January 1, 2026, the Russian Treasury and the Bank of Russia will provide for digital ruble account operations. The currency will be used for transfers to budgets within Russia’s budget system and for various federal budget disbursements.

TASS is the forum’s general information partner.