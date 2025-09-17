New technologies enable Russia to maintain stable oil production — state commission

TYUMEN, September 17. /TASS/. The main oil production by the largest companies in Russia is now ensured by the introduction of new technologies, without which oil production would have decreased to around 30% of current levels, head of the State Commission on Mineral Reserves Igor Shpurov said.

"From 2008 to 2023-2024, the share of base production in Russia's total oil production fell from 65% to 30%. <…> It means that if we hadn't used enhanced oil recovery technologies, <…> we would have production of probably 30% of what we have today in the country, because all the main production is provided by new methods," he said at the TNF-2025 forum.

This was due to the fact that special incentive systems have been introduced since around 2012 for the use of new technologies for the development of hard-to-recover reserves, Shpurov said. "It enabled us to achieve it. It allowed us to stabilize oil production in the country," he added.