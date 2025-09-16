Transneft denies reports of possible restrictions on oil intake from producers

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft denied reports of possible radical restrictions on oil intake from producers in the near future describing it as "fake", according to the company’s statement.

"In response to information disseminated by the international news agency Reuters suggesting that there could be radical restrictions on oil intake from producers in the near future, Transneft is compelled to issue the following statement. The emergence of such fake news citing unnamed sources within Russia's energy sector damages the reputation of Transneft. These reports can only be seen as attempts to destabilize the situation amidst the ongoing Western-led information warfare against the Russian Federation," the company said.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Transneft allegedly limited the capabilities for oil companies to store oil in its pipeline system in recent days, and also warned producers that it may have to intake less oil from them.

Transneft is a Russian transport monopoly, the operator of Russia's main oil pipelines. The state owns 78.55% of the company's authorized capital, or 100% of the voting shares.