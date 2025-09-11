Opening of airport could increase tourist flow to Crimea by 50% — ATOR

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The opening of Krasnodar Airport could boost tourist flows to the Krasnodar Region in the off-season by 25% and to Crimea by 50%, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) for Domestic Tourism and General Director of Delfin tour operator Sergey Romashkin told TASS.

"I believe that by the end of the year we may see an increase of 400,000-500,000 tourists traveling [to the Krasnodar Region] thanks to the airport’s opening. That represents a 25% rise compared to the figures we would have had without the airport. <…> As for Crimea, I think the tourist flow could increase by 50% during the off-season," he said.

The expert emphasized that Krasnodar is the most important airport in southern Russia, providing access to many domestic resort destinations. "It takes 2.5 hours to reach Anapa. You can get to Crimea in 4-5 hours," he explained.

According to the ATOR Vice President, the opening of Krasnodar Airport will have a positive impact on tourism as early as this year. "I think that already this year many tourists who had planned to travel by car will gladly switch to air travel, especially since off-season ticket prices are low and the time savings are tremendous," Romashkin noted.

He stressed that today’s development is of even greater interest to Crimeans. "Anapa is currently experiencing a slight decline. I do not expect a surge in demand there. But Crimea is our growth point, it is expanding by 30-40%. In business, the rule is to support the strongest. The airport will give Crimea confidence and strength. I am certain the first flights will be 100% full," the expert concluded.

Earlier, Russia’s Transport Ministry announced that Krasnodar Airport had opened to flights as of September 11. According to Rosaviatsia, Aeroflot will operate the first scheduled flight to Krasnodar from Moscow on September 17.