Krasnodar Airport open for flights from 9 a.m. Moscow time on September 11

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The airport of Krasnodar resumed flights from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on September 11, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

Krasnodar Airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. The airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions, the ministry noted.

"Krasnodar Airport is open for flights from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time," the report said.

Both terminals, the airfield and special equipment are fully ready, the ministry added.

"The opening of Krasnodar Airport will not only expand the opportunities for residents and businesses in the region, but also make vacations on the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea more accessible," according to the report.