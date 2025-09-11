OPEC+ countries’ output up by 110,000 bpd in August, 870,000 bpd above target — IEA

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Oil production by OPEC+ countries participating in the output reduction agreement grew by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August 2025 to 36.38 mln barrels per day (mbd) from 36.27 mbd in the previous month, with the OPEC+ target considering voluntary cuts and compensations exceeded by 870,000 bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its September report.

The targeted level of OPEC+ output within the agreement considering voluntary adjustments and overproduction compensations in August stood at 35.52 mbd, while real production reached 36.38 mbd, which brings the overrun to around 870,000 bpd, according to the agency.

Production by all OPEC+ member states grew by 60,000 bpd last month to 43.24 mbd.

In August, Kazakhstan produced 240,000 bpd above the target, Iraq - 510,000 bpd, the UAE - 170,000 bpd, Kuwait - 190,000 bpd, according to the report. At the same time, Russia practically met the permitted production level, having exceeded it by 20,000 bpd.