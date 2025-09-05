Russia has good proposals to work with US companies in Alaska — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has good proposals on the work with US companies in Alaska, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are talking about the Asia-Pacific Region, and we have good proposals to work with US companies in Alaska. Resources are there and we have gas and liquefaction technologies that are much more efficient than the ones available with certain our American partners," the Russian leader noted.

