Putin expects launch of new stage of Far East development with 'economy of the future'

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects the launch of the new stage of development of the Far East with the formation of the "economy of the future."

"Based on the results achieved in the extractive and manufacturing industries, on a strong infrastructure framework, we must launch a new stage of development of the Far East, form the economy of the future <...> with an improved living environment in cities and towns, with the training of in-demand professional personnel, with high-tech projects," he said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

A single preferential regime for business throughout the Far East and the Arctic is going to start working from January 1, 2027, Putin said, adding that it will simplify the use of support tools.

The new stage of development of the Far East is aimed at its formation as a territory for the development of high-tech projects, taking into account the size of the territory and human resources, he noted.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program features more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum has brought together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.