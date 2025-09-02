Russia eyeing joint Arctic projects with China, US — Dmitriev

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is considering implementation of joint projects with China and the United States in various spheres, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on the air with Zvezda television.

"Certainly, Russia is eyeing the opportunity of joint Russia-China-US projects, including in the Arctic region, specifically in the energy sector also," Dmitriev said. "We exactly see that projects should not be divided there into Russian-Chinese or Russian-US," he noted.

"We see joint investments are possible, including for Chinese and American investors, into joint projects, including in hydrocarbon projects in the Arctic," he added.