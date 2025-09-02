VEB.RF to invest $65.7 bln into joint Russian-Chinese projects

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. VEB.RF plans to invest 5.3 trillion rubles ($65.7 bln) into Sino-Russian projects, CEO of the Russian development corporation Igor Shuvalov said.

"The portfolio of VEB with the potential participation of Chinese partners has projects totaling over 16.5 trillion rubles ($204.6 bln). The volume of financing from the state corporation is expected to be about 5.3 trillion rubles," the chief executive said.

This primarily refers to projects in oil and gas and chemical industry, woodworking, construction, and creation of logistical centers, Shuvalov noted. VEB.RF is proactively exploring relevant issues with the Chinese side, he added.