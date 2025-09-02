Gazprom, CNPC sign documents on increase of gas supplies

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Gazprom and CNPC signed documents on an increase of gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from 38 bln cubic meters annually to 44 bln cubic meters, CEO of the Russian gas holding Alexey Miller told reporters.

"Commercial agreements were also signed between Gazprom and CNPC within the framework of the visit, particularly on the increase of gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year and on the increase of gas deliveries over the Far Eastern Route project," Miller said.

Deliveries over the Far Eastern Route will grow from 10 billion cubic meters at present to 12 billion cubic meters per year, he added.