Chukotka plans to promote indigenous peoples' cuisine at international level — governor

ANADYR, September 1. /TASS/. The Chukotka Autonomous Region plans to preserve traditional culinary recipes of the North's indigenous peoples and to promote their gastronomy at the international level, the region's Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov told TASS.

"We pay special attention to the development of gastronomic tourism as the culture policy's special area. The main task is to preserve original recipes of indigenous peoples, to pass them on carefully to the next generation, and also to tell the international audience about them. To achieve this goal, we plan to hold new international gastronomic festivals," the governor said.

The Center of Gastronomic Culture of the Indigenous Peoples of the World opened in Anadyr in April, he continued. "We want to use that platform to combine different national cuisines, to preserve and promote unique recipes of indigenous peoples," he added.

The center favors the development of gastronomic tourism and new points of attraction in Chukotka. "New cafes and restaurants will offer authentic cuisine adapted to the modern format. Gastronomy is a most easy way to get acquainted with culture and traditions," the governor said in conclusion.

According to Leonid Gelibterman, running the International Enogastronomical Center and the RANEPA Center for Gastro-Diplomacy, also noted the high potential that the cuisine of Chukotka's indigenous peoples has. "We have participated in creation of the Center for the Gastronomic Culture of the Indigenous Peoples of the World in Anadyr, which is designed to preserve and promote historical culinary traditions of Chukotka and the world. Our team of chefs from Russia and seven other countries regularly comes to the region to hold gastronomic camps and food festivals together with local chefs, where new modern dishes are created from local products, while carefully preserving the unique identity and traditions. We can see a growing global interest in cuisine of indigenous peoples, and the center in Chukotka is a very promising project," the expert said.