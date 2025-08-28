MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian government is taking vigorous measures to ensure stability in gasoline prices, and the situation remains under control, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There are fluctuations in fuel prices for various reasons. But as you know, the government is taking decisive actions to ensure that energy and gasoline prices remain within a stable range," the Kremlin representative said. He also recalled the ban on gasoline exports. "Measures are being taken, the market is stable, and the situation is under control," he concluded.

Peskov added that the Russian fuel market is fully supplied, commenting at a briefing on Kiev’s strikes on Russian oil refineries. "The fuel market is fully supplied," the Kremlin representative stated in response to a question on whether Russia plans to take any additional measures to protect its refineries from strikes by the Kiev regime.