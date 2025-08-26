Apple to expand iPhone production in India — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 26. /TASS/. The US-based electronics manufacturer Apple will expand production of iPhones at its plants in India, The Times of India newspaper said, citing official sources.

Chief executives of Apple assured the Indian government that there will be no changes in plans to expand production and investments in India, the sources told the newspaper.

Apple invests $2.5 bln in the increase of the production output in India from 40 to 60 mln devices per year and has already started the assembly of the iPhone 17 product line in India, the newspaper said. Growth of Apple production in India was supported by its top vendors, Taiwan’s Foxconn and Indian Tata Group. The company is also expanding iPhone sales in India.

According to Bloomberg, Apple achieved record-high growth of smartphones supplies from India to the United States amid the threat of 50% tariffs to be set by the United States on Indian exports.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly expressed his opinion after the reelection that Apple needs to localize production in the United States.