Azerbaijan ready to continue economic cooperation with Russia in all areas

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev expressed gratitude to his Russian colleagues and stated his country’s readiness to continue economic cooperation with Russia.

"The Azerbaijani side is ready to continue constructive interaction on all issues on the agenda of Azerbaijani-Russian economic cooperation," Mustafayev said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation with Russia.

He also noted the importance of interaction with the regions of Russia in all areas.

"Azerbaijan maintains economic ties with about 80 subjects of the Russian Federation, with about 20 regions agreements on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation have been signed," he said.

According to Mustafayev, tourism is an important and priority area of cooperation.

"We have a joint roadmap for tourism development for 2024-2026," he added.

On August 22, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan was held in Astrakhan. The delegations were headed by the co-chairs of the commission - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.