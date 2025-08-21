Rosatom says sanctions did not affect production agenda, all tasks completed

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. Sanctions did not affect Rosatom's production agenda though some financial and logistical schemes had to be restructured, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state-run corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The first half of this year was difficult. <…> We had two new, very important factors. The first is external, the second is internal. The external one is that we celebrated Christmas under American sanctions [against some Rosatom companies]. <…> This did not affect the production agenda though some financial and logistical schemes had to be additionally restructured already on the march during this year," he told reporters.

Despite the difficult current year, "due to the conservative policy of financial authorities," the state corporation has been exceptionally scrupulously fulfilling all directives of the president and the government aimed at reducing expenses, increasing labor efficiency, and minimizing borrowed funds, Likhachev added. "We work in full contact with both the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. And the main task that we set for this year, is to proceed with the development of our projects, the development of scientific research work, while unconditionally fulfilling all government directives. And we succeeded in this," he stressed.

Financial results for the first half of 2025 confirm that the tasks set were fulfilled, the chief executive said. "Revenue in the open part grew by 14%, investments added 7% from half-year to half-year, tax deductions rose by 16%," he said.