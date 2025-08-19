Russian Agriculture Ministry working to expand exports to China

KAZAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russia is working on expanding the range of agricultural produce delivered to China, Representative of the Ministry of Agriculture in China Dmitry Klishin said at the 3rd Sprouts Business Forum.

"Over the last several years <...> the right was obtained to deliver more than twenty kinds of our agricultural produce to the Chinese market, including poultry, beef, and other kinds of products," Klishin said. "We continue working in cooperation with the Russian agricultural oversight agency concerning the expansion of the range of products potentially supplied from our country," he noted at the session on the Sino-Russian prospects of partnership in agriculture.

The number of Russian regions with access to the Chinese market has also increased, Klishin stressed.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture is working in a number of areas, he noted, In particular, it assists maintaining and developing communications between sectoral associations and chambers of commerce with the focus of trading in agricultural products and supporting delegations participating in professional exhibitions, Klishin stressed. "We help in promoting the Made in Russia national brand in China, including as regards the expansion of the chain of kiosks and retail stores," he added.

The 3rd Sprouts Business Forum dedicated to the mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program comprises about 100 activities, including 70 business sessions. The participants will discuss issues of the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investments, transport corridors, agriculture and tourism. About ten thousand attendees are expected. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.