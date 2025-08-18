Assembly of Chinese excavators can be started in Kazan

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. The assembly of excavators from two Chinese manufacturers with subsequent localization can be set up in Kazan, General Director of Taurus Motors LLC Alexander Shepelev, who sits on the council of Tatarstan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is also president of Vtortsvetmet, a lobby group of producers of non-ferrous metals, said at the 3rd international forum SPROUTs running the capital of the republic.

"We would like to localize the assembly of excavators with subsequent plans to localize the production in Russia. <...> We can create competences that will make it possible to increase sales in the future," the organizers of the forum quoted Shepelev as saying.

Taurus Motors and two Chinese manufacturers of construction equipment have signed corresponding memorandums on joint cooperation.

The international forum "SPROUTS: Russia and China – mutually beneficial cooperation" is running in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, including 70 business meetings. Discussions at the forum will focus on the economy, industrial production, education, finance and investment, as well as the development of transport corridors, agriculture, and tourism, among other issues. Some 10,000 participants are expected.

