GDP of EAEU countries up 4.4% in 2024 — Russian PM

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 15. /TASS/. EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states’ combined GDP grew by 4.4% last year, and it has added another 2% since the beginning of this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The Union's gross domestic product increased by 4.4% last year. Whereas in January-March of this year, it rose by 2%, which is largely due to growth of industrial production, construction, agricultural production, retail trade, and investments in fixed assets," he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The Eurasian Economic Union has become one of the key centers of global development since its foundation ten years ago, Mishustin noted.