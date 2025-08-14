Russia's international reserves up by $10 bln in a week, to $686.4 bln — regulator

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves amounted to $686.4 billion as of August 8, 2025, having increased by $10 billion in a week, according to the Bank of Russia.

According to data as of August 1, the reserves amounted to $676.4 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Russian Federation, all operations related to the management of the reserves and assets of the Central Bank, as well as operations with any legal entity acting on behalf of or on the instructions of the Central Bank, were banned.